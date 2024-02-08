South America faces growing drought, wildfires amid climate shifts

(MENAFN) South American nations are confronting a dual crisis of drought and escalating forest fires as soaring temperatures and dwindling rainfall plague various regions across the continent. NASA's latest data reveals that approximately two-thirds of South America is grappling with unusually dry soil conditions, a trend exacerbated by the compounding effects of global warming and the recurring El Niño phenomenon.



Claire Barnes, a research associate at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and Environment at Imperial College London, emphasized the pervasive nature of this environmental challenge, noting that subpar rainfall coupled with elevated temperatures have fueled a surge in drought occurrences across the continent. This climatic convergence has significantly heightened the susceptibility of vegetation to ignition, amplifying the frequency and intensity of forest fires.



The year 2023 witnessed record-breaking temperatures globally, with South America experiencing particularly extreme weather patterns during the Southern Hemisphere's winter and spring seasons. Instances of temperatures soaring up to 20 degrees Celsius above normal became increasingly common, exacerbating the arid conditions and setting the stage for a prolonged period of heightened environmental stress.



Barnes highlighted the concerning lack of precipitation at the onset of the season, emphasizing that insufficient rainfall failed to replenish natural water reservoirs. High temperatures accelerated moisture loss, exacerbating the parched conditions prevalent across the continent. By the end of January, an alarming two-thirds of South America exhibited surface soil moisture levels below 30% of the long-term average, indicative of the severity and persistence of the drought.



NASA's comprehensive dataset further underscores the extent of the crisis, revealing a substantial increase in the proportion of South America experiencing critically low soil moisture levels compared to previous years. In January 2023, 38% of the continent grappled with similar conditions, signaling a notable escalation in the severity of drought-related challenges within a relatively short span.

MENAFN08022024000045015682ID1107826341