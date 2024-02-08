Rio de Janeiro announces dengue fever emergency before Carnival celebrations across Brazil

(MENAFN) Rio de Janeiro has taken the step of declaring a state of public health emergency in response to a dengue fever epidemic, just ahead of the upcoming Carnival celebrations across Brazil.



The city's mayor, Eduardo Paes, made the announcement on Monday, as reported by a Brazilian news agency, aiming to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne illness, which manifests with flu-like symptoms and can be fatal in severe cases.



The surge in dengue cases has intensified efforts for a nationwide vaccination campaign and coincides with Rio's preparations for its renowned Carnival festivities, scheduled to commence officially on Friday. Celebrated across Brazil, Carnival is synonymous with Rio's vibrant parades and block parties, drawing millions of revelers to its streets.



This year, Rio has already recorded over 11,200 dengue cases, according to data from the city council's epidemiological observatory panel, surpassing nearly 23,000 cases reported for the entire year of 2023. The month of January alone saw 362 dengue-related hospitalizations in Rio, marking a record high that surpasses previous levels set in 2008, according to the news agency's report.



“In a single month of 2024 we already have almost half the cases of the entire previous year, which generated intense concern,” Rio’s Municipal Health Secretary Daniel Soranz stated last Friday.



In a bid to contain the escalating spread of the disease, Rio authorities have announced plans to establish 10 care centers throughout the city. Additionally, the Health Ministry has taken steps to establish an emergency center dedicated to coordinating response efforts, as reported by a UK-based news agency. These measures are part of a broader strategy aimed at addressing the growing public health crisis posed by the dengue fever epidemic in Rio de Janeiro.

MENAFN08022024000045015839ID1107826338