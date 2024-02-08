UN appeals for USD4.1B to tackle Sudan's humanitarian crisis

(MENAFN) Bitter conflict in Sudan persists, exacerbating one of the world's most significant displacement crises. In response to this dire situation, the United Nations (UN) issued an appeal on Wednesday for a collective USD4.1 billion to address the urgent humanitarian needs of civilians affected by the ongoing fighting.



The appeal, made on behalf of the UN and its partners, aims to provide assistance to over 1.5 million individuals who have fled across Sudan's borders to neighboring countries such as the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Sudan. These host countries are already grappling with limited resources, particularly in remote areas where many of the displaced have sought refuge.



The UN emphasized that since the onset of the conflict, half of Sudan's population, approximately 25 million people, require humanitarian aid and protection. The scale of the crisis underscores the urgent need for international support to alleviate the suffering and address the pressing needs of those affected by the ongoing conflict in Sudan.



"Ten months of conflict have robbed the people of Sudan of nearly everything – their safety, their homes, and their livelihoods," declared the UN aid head Martin Griffiths.



"The generosity of donors helps us provide food and nutrition, shelter, clean water, and education for children, and to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and care for the survivors."

