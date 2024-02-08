Germany unveils fresh military assistance package for Ukraine

(MENAFN) According to reports from local media on Wednesday, the German government unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes the provision of 105 Leopard 1A5 tanks and 30 Marder infantry fighting vehicles.



Since spring 2023, Germany has already supplied Ukraine with 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 90 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and 18 Leopard 2-A6 tanks. The majority of the latter are currently undergoing repairs in a workshop in Lithuania.



The 30 Leopard 1 tanks, sourced from old industrial and Bundeswehr stocks, are undergoing extensive refurbishment by Rheinmetall, a German arms company.



In addition to the tanks and infantry vehicles, Germany plans to deliver 15 more Gepard anti-aircraft gun tanks and nine IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to help safeguard Ukrainian cities from potential missile attacks by Russia.



Since the onset of the Russian conflict, Germany has dispatched weapons totaling €17.13 billion (around USD18.44 billion) to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the United States has provided €43.86 billion in weapons and materials, followed by the United Kingdom with €6.57 billion worth of weaponry sent to Ukraine.



Last month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated plans to finalize a security agreement with Ukraine in the near future, although no specific timeline was provided.



Germany has also advanced in supplying new weapon types, as announced by the German Defense Ministry last month. They are set to deliver six decommissioned Sea King Mk41 military helicopters to Ukraine for the first time.

