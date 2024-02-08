Welcome To Dialogue!

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Willkommen bei "dialog"!



Italiano (it) Benvenuti su "dialogo"!Français (fr) Bienvenue sur ((dialogue))!

With our new service "dialogue", you can experience news and debates in a new way. Discuss relevant topics - in English or in one of the Swiss national languages. We take care of the translation.

Every week, an editorial team with members from all across of Switzerland selects a new topic for you to discuss with other users. You will also learn interesting facts from all regions of Switzerland.

A tool created on the basis of the survey "How are you, Switzerland?" shows you where you and others stand on the respective topic.

You can save or discard the articles for your selection according to your personal preferences and compile your own selection.

Following, you find a selection of articles on this week's topic from all areas of SBC (SWI swissinfo, SRF, RTS, RSI and RTR) and a debate platform. This week, "dialogue" focuses on the farmers protesting across Europe, also in Switzerland. Share your opinion and join the discussion here:

