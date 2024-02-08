|
EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Results for Q4 2023
08.02.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
8 February 2024
Results for Q4 2023 ("Q4 Results")
The Company's Q4 Results are accessible via the following link:
-p
Enquiries:
Travelex
For investor related queries:
For other enquiries:
