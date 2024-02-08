|
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Response to Muddy Waters & Webcast
08.02.2024 / 08:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102
254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 8 February 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Response to Muddy Waters & Webcast
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG”) has replied to the short-seller reports published on 22 and 25 January 2024.
A presentation is now available on CPIPG's website, or via this link:
In keeping with the Group's commitment to open and transparent dialogue, CPIPG will host a webcast with
Q&A today, Thursday, 8 February, at 10:30 am CET / 9:30 am UK. For investors who are unable to attend, CPIPG's management team will be available for individual meetings, and a recording will be made available.
Please use the link below to register and access the webcast:
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
...
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
08.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|
| 40, rue de la Vallée
|
| L-2661 Luxembourg
|
| Luxemburg
| Phone:
| +352 264 767 1
| Fax:
| +352 264 767 67
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| LU0251710041
| WKN:
| A0JL4D
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
| EQS News ID:
| 1832939
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN08022024004691010666ID1107826314
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.