2/8/2024 4:18:03 AM

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Response to Muddy Waters & Webcast
08.02.2024 / 08:57 CET/CEST
CPI Property Group
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 8 February 2024

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") has replied to the short-seller reports published on 22 and 25 January 2024.

A presentation is now available on CPIPG's website



In keeping with the Group's commitment to open and transparent dialogue, CPIPG will host a webcast with
Q&A today, Thursday, 8 February, at 10:30 am CET / 9:30 am UK. For investors who are unable to attend, CPIPG's management team will be available for individual meetings, and a recording will be made available.

Please use the link below to register and access the webcast:



For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer
...

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn



Archive at

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
