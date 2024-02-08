EQS-News: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Alliance

Ludwig-Maximilian-University of Munich uses artificial intelligence from NorCom

NorCom is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Ludwig-Maximilian-University of Munich (LMU) on an innovative project. In a pioneering step, the DaSense AI platform will be integrated into a basic seminar on the topic of“Artificial Intelligence and Law – Opportunities, Challenges and Limits”, which will be led by Dr. Ann-Kristin Mayrhofer.



LMU, known for its progressive approach to teaching and research, offers students the unique opportunity to expand legal skills by using artificial intelligence (AI). As part of this seminar, participants will use DaSense's generative AI technology to create their seminar papers. This practice-oriented approach enables you to directly experience and analyze the potential and limitations of AI in the legal field.



The cooperation with the LMU Munich underlines NorCom's commitment to innovation and research.“We are excited to be part of this innovative project and to see how artificial intelligence helps enrich the way the law works and opens up new perspectives for the application of AI in law,” says Lisa Nordbakk, CPO of NorCom.



