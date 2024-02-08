Bioasia 2024 Partners With MSME Ministry To Boost India's Life Sciences Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Feb 8 (KNN) BioAsia, the renowned lifesciences and healthtech conclave, has announced a significant collaboration with the Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) for its 21st edition, BioAsia 2024.

Scheduled to take place in Hyderabad from February 26-28, 2024, this collaboration aims to align with the government's vision of promoting MSME growth and development, which is integral to India's life sciences industry.

The move underscores the importance of MSMEs in bolstering India's prowess in the global life sciences arena.

BioAsia 2024 will feature a dedicated pavilion where leading lifesciences players will showcase their projects, offering MSMEs a valuable opportunity to forge key partnerships and expand their businesses.

This collaboration emphasises the crucial role MSMEs play in advancing the sector's growth and innovation.

One notable aspect of this collaboration is the full subsidy of MSME participation costs for BioAsia 2024.

Through the Procurement & Market Support (PMS) initiatives of the Development and Facilitation Office, the cost of participation for MSMEs will be completely subsidised, enabling broader participation and engagement within the event.

D Sridhar Babu, the IT Minister, expressed the state government's commitment to fostering MSME growth as a cornerstone of the state's economy.

He highlighted BioAsia 2024 as a pivotal platform for MSMEs to thrive, innovate, and contribute to the advancement of the life sciences sector.

Babu emphasised the collaborative effort's potential to enhance technical acumen, strengthen infrastructure, and optimise resource utilisation within the sector.

The partnership between BioAsia 2024 and the MSME Ministry signals a concerted effort to support and empower MSMEs, recognising their vital role in driving innovation and economic growth within India's life sciences industry.

(KNN Bureau)