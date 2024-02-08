BRITA SE, Germany Acquires Innovative Hydration Company LARQ, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experts of drinking water optimization continue international expansion into North American consumer business under the LARQ brand.

BRITA SE , one of the world's leading companies in the field of drinking water optimization and individualization, has acquired LARQ, Inc. , the innovative brand behind a line of sustainable and healthy hydration products in North America. A medium-sized family-owned company based in Taunusstein, Germany, BRITA SE sees this acquisition as a strategic milestone especially for the further development of the consumer business particularly in North America.

Founded in the San Francisco Bay area, LARQ has successfully developed and launched premium-class self-cleaning drinking bottles with UV-C purification, most notably the LARQ Bottle PureVisTM which debuted in 2018. Today's portfolio is complemented by the UV-C purified and filtered LARQ Pitcher PureVisTM water jug with app connectivity, as well as an award-winning lineup of reusable drinkware products touted for their award-winning design. With high-quality products in the lifestyle segment, LARQ, like BRITA SE, has set itself the goal of providing an alternative to water from single-use plastic bottles and thus actively contributes to environmental protection.

"Digitally native," LARQ today generates the majority of its business through Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sales. Moreover, global retail and corporate sales have strongly grown recently and contributed to the success of the company. In the financial year 2023, revenues have reached solid double-digit millions.

Markus Hankammer, CEO of BRITA SE, underlines the strategic importance of the acquisition: "We see LARQ as perfect match for the further expansion in North America and the growth of our own eCommerce business as part of the global strategy: Shaping Sustainable Solutions. For us it is key to preserve the entrepreneurial spirit and the strong growth dynamics. Therefore, LARQ co-founder Justin Wang will continue to lead the company with their strong global team in the future."

LARQ, Inc. remains an independent legal entity globally operating under the LARQ brand. The global LARQ team of 33 employees accompanies the acquisition and will continue the brand mission to provide award-winning, sustainable hydration worldwide.

About BRITA SE

With total sales of 664 million euros for the group in business year 2022 and 2,262 employees worldwide (of which 1,221 are in Germany) at the end of 2022, BRITA SE is one of the leading companies in drinking water optimisation and individualisation.

With its long-established brand BRITA SE has a leading position in the global water filter market. The family-owned company based in Taunusstein near Wiesbaden is represented by 30 national and international subsidiaries and branches as well as shareholdings, distribution and industrial partners in 70 countries on all five continents. It has production sites in Germany, the UK, Italy and China.

Founded in 1966, today the inventor of the household water filter jug develops, produces and distributes a wide range of innovative drinking water optimisation solutions for private (water filter jugs, on-tap systems and BRITA Integrated Solutions for small and large electric appliances by renowned manufacturers) and commercial use (hotel sector, restaurants, catering and vending) plus mains-fed water dispensers for offices, schools, restaurants and the hygiene-sensitive care sector (hospitals, care homes).

Since 2016 BRITA SE has been working with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) to protect the world's oceans from plastic waste, thereby helping to protect whales and dolphins.

About LARQ

LARQ combines innovative technology with inspirational design to help people access pristine, sustainable drinking water anytime and anywhere.

Committed to sustainability, every LARQ purchase gives back, expanding access to clean drinking water worldwide, and working to eliminate single-use plastic pollution.

The company is headquartered in California, USA, and is a subsidiary of BRITA SE, Germany.

