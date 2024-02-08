(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India In the bustling city of Faridabad, Haryana, where economic opportunities abound, there exists a pressing challenge that has long hindered the potential for growth and empowerment among women-the lack of accessible skill development opportunities. For years, women in this region have faced barriers in acquiring practical skills that are crucial for securing employment or starting their own ventures. Recognizing this critical gap and the immense potential for positive change, V-Guard- Sunflame Enterprises, a prominent electrical appliances manufacturer, has forged a strategic alliance with Innovative Project Management Services (Fiinovation ), a leading technical research and CSR consultancy in India, and Tender Hearts Education Society, a Faridabad-based NGO, for the

Women undergoing skill training as part of the programme





The need for such initiatives is underscored by the stark reality faced by many women in Faridabad. Unemployment or underemployment is a prevalent issue, particularly among those who are not currently part of the workforce or fall within the low-income group. School dropouts, unable to complete their education due to various circumstances, find themselves at a disadvantage in the competitive job market. The overarching need, therefore, is to bridge this gap in skill development and empower women to become self-sufficient contributors to the economy.







The project will be implemented on-ground by Tender Hearts Education Society, and facilitated by Fiinovation. Tender Hearts, is a Faridabad based NGO, that has been working for the betterment and upliftment of the underprivileged section of the society. Ms Renu Bali, Founder & Director, Tender Hearts elaborated that,“The collaboration has enabled us to actively advance our mission of empowering women's lives through sustainable skill development. V-Guard's dedication to social responsibility and community development seamlessly aligns with our objectives, creating a synergistic partnership that amplifies the impact of our initiatives. As an NGO, we frequently encounter challenges in grants management, and Finnovation has played a pivotal role in addressing these issues while strategically guiding us through the execution of our projects.”





The skill training programme aims to equip women with the tools they need to access better job opportunities or venture into entrepreneurship, ultimately leading to economic self-sufficiency. However, the impact extends beyond financial independence. By nurturing practical skills and knowledge, the initiative aspires to boost the self-esteem and confidence of the participating women. This boost, in turn, is anticipated to result in increased perceived self-determination and leadership among the women, catalysing a positive shift in their roles within both their families and the broader community.





The partnership between Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd. and the leading electrical appliance manufacturer is a pivotal aspect of this initiative. This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of both entities, creating a synergistic force dedicated to driving positive change. V-Guard, with its commitment to social responsibility, complements the vision of Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd. Together, they aim to create a comprehensive and impactful programme that not only addresses the immediate need for skill development but also sets the stage for broader societal change.



Addressing the collaboration, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO of Fiinovation , expounded, "As the project unfolds, it carries the potential to disrupt traditional gender norms and advocate for women as proficient professionals in sectors historically dominated by men. The cascading impact of this transformation transcends individual empowerment, reaching into the broader community. By actively encouraging women to venture into traditionally male-dominated domains, the initiative plays a pivotal role in dismantling societal barriers and fostering a more equitable and inclusive workforce."





The sewing skill development training programme in Faridabad emerges as a beacon of hope for women grappling with barriers to skill development and economic empowerment. As the project unfolds, it is poised to bring about a transformative impact on the lives of countless women. Beyond the provision of practical skills, this initiative aims to reshape societal attitudes, fostering a more equitable and prosperous community. By actively challenging existing norms, it seeks not only to empower women with tangible skills but also to instigate a broader shift in perspectives, contributing to the creation of a society that is both inclusive and prosperous.