Release of Marimekko's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2023

Marimekko Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2023 will be published on Thursday, 15 February 2024 at 8.00 a.m. EET. The bulletin and related materials will be available on the company's website at after the publication.

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 15 February 2024 at 2.00 p.m. EET. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at , and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.



Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2022, the company's net sales were EUR 167 million and comparable operating profit totaled EUR 30.4 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 460 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



