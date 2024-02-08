Zetta Genomics Expands Second Seed Funding Round With Additional £1.8 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Zetta Genomics has expanded its second seed round, attracting new investment and growth expertise from We Venture, VC arm of Werfen.

- Louise Warme, head of We Venture Capital CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fast-scaling genomic data pioneer, Zetta Genomics , has expanded its second seed round - securing an additional £1.8 million and strengthening investor expertise. Demonstrating continued confidence from first-round VCs, the expansion also attracts fresh investment from diagnostics start-up specialist We Venture Capital, as Zetta Genomics – with its transformational XetaBase tertiary genomic data analysis platform – configures for Series A.Zetta Genomics founder and CEO, Ignacio Medina, said,“Zetta Genomics is already making a difference to patients as XetaBase empowers clinicians to make faster and more accurate diagnoses at scale. With this extension to our second seed funding round now finalised, we are scaling and innovating our technologies, and enhancing customer focus.”Investor confidenceZetta Genomics' latest funding sees fresh commitments from second-round global investors – some of the most innovative and successful healthtech VCs in the world: Nina Capital; Apex Ventures; and Cambridge Enterprise.New investment comes from We Venture - the innovation VC arm of global specialised diagnostics leader, Werfen. WeVenture strengthens Zetta Genomics' investor expertise with a focus on innovative diagnostic start-ups poised to transform markets.Louise Warme, head of We Venture Capital says,“Zetta provides an incredibly powerful tool for analysis and data management in the quickly expanding NGS market. Increased speed and precision in analysis will support both patient outcome as well as workflow for the healthcare system and research. We are very impressed with the Zetta teams ́ capacity and very much look forward to our collaboration going forward”Growth roadmapThe second seed funding extension precedes Series A, planned for late 2024, and allows Zetta Genomics to:●encompass 500,000 genomes under management;●configure customer success capabilities – to continue excellence in delivery while capturing and focusing on fast-evolving customer priorities;●deepen bioinformatics and translation expertise;●build out engineering capabilities to ensure a continuous cycle of innovation, development and delivery;●Continue international growth, with an initial focus on the UK, US and Spain.Marc Subirats, General Partner at Nina Capital, said,“Genomic-enabled predictive and precision medicine has the potential to deliver uniquely targeted research, therapeutics and care - driving radical improvements to both health outcomes and health economics. Zetta Genomics' genomic data management and analytics technologies are ideally positioned to deliver on genomic potential.”Configured for scaleThe latest £1.8 million investment accelerates momentum and builds on Zetta Genomics' £2.5 million first seed round finalised in February 2022 and £1.9 million in April 2023. Since then, Zetta Genomics has:●expanded its footprint with new headquarters in Cambridge UK and offices in Valencia, Spain;●built out strategic partnerships with industry leaders including Microsoft, Fujitsu and IQVIA.Dr. Elaine Loukes, Investment Director at Cambridge University, said,“Zetta Genomics' pioneering technologies – spun out from the University of Cambridge – are maturing to the point where they will make medical research more efficient, deliver ever more effective care – and make this care more affordable. Zetta Genomics' technologies will power improved health outcomes for millions of people around the world.”To find out more about Zetta Genomics, and the XetaBase genomic data management and analytics platform, please contact the Sales team at ...###About Zetta GenomicsFounded in 2019, Zetta Genomics is a fast-scaling genomic data technology company headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with offices in Valencia, Spain. A spin-out from the University of Cambridge and Genomics England, Zetta Genomics concentrates genomic, big data and start-up expertise to deliver data management fit for the precision medicine era.The company's XetaBase genomic data management platform simplifies tertiary genomic data analysis – aggregating, indexing and enriching secondary data at scale and speed.

Sales team

Zetta Genomics

...

+44 20 3637 7310

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn