Aize Signs Agreement With Exxonmobil Guyana And SBM Offshore To Deploy Digital Twin Software Offshore Guyana

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aize, ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore have agreed to deploy Aize digital twin software on the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels Liza Unity and Liza Destiny offshore Guyana.

Aize, ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore have agreed to deploy Aize digital twin software on FPSO vessels Liza Unity and Liza Destiny offshore Guyana.

- Jarle Skrebergene, Aize CEOOSLO, NORWAY, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aize, ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore have agreed to deploy Aize digital twin software on the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels Liza Unity and Liza Destiny offshore Guyana.Aize helps partners transform the traditional approach to TAR (Turnaround) campaigns by strengthening their experts' ability to work with engineering and associated data within a digital view of the physical facilities.Aize consolidates information from internal and external sources in one interface, improving planning and efficiency of crucial TAR activities – leveraging the existing competencies of the multi-disciplined teams and accelerating the work to be done.Jarle Skrebergene, Aize CEO, said: 'This partnership presents another valuable opportunity for Aize to showcase the adaptability and relevance of our technology. I look forward to progressing with ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore, drawing on their experience to enhance our offerings'.--Aize creates leading collaboration and visualisation software for the energy industry. Designed to work seamlessly within existing ecosystems, Aize consolidates information from internal and external sources in one place, leveraging cutting-edge digital twin technology to simplify complex processes. The company is building on 30 years of software experience and 180 years of industrial heritage as part of the Norwegian Aker group. Aize bases in Norway, the U.K. and the U.S. For more information, please visit

Mads Burheim

Aize

...