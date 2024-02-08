Apple considers foldable iPhone after Vision Pro debut

(MENAFN) The recent release of Vision Pro provided insights into Apple's typically secretive development procedures.



In a Vanity Fair interview, Tim Cook disclosed some challenges encountered during the creation of the company's inaugural headset. Initially dubbed "the monster" by Cook, the early iteration of the device underwent a strenuous and protracted development process.



Meanwhile, rumors surrounding foldable versions of the iPhone have also surfaced, accompanied by reports of setbacks.



Concerns regarding durability and the persistent issue of creasing reportedly prompted Apple to pause the development of the foldable iPhone, pivoting its attention instead to a folding iPad project. However, a recent report from The Information suggests that, following initial delays, Apple may be revisiting the prospect of a foldable iPhone.



The Vanity Fair article mentioned the product described in the profile, highlighting Tim Cook's passage by restricted areas where innovative concepts such as foldable iPhones and MacBooks with retractable keyboards or transparent televisions were conceived. These devices, many of which may never see the light of day, are safeguarded in locked Pelican cases within secure cupboards.



The tone used to depict the device suggests it is grouped with other ambitious projects that ultimately failed to materialize. Apple has a history of abandoning projects that do not meet its stringent criteria. While some exceptions like AirPower exist, the company typically refrains from publicly announcing such devices.

