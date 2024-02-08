Azerbaijan President Set To Win 5Th Term In Office

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev is set to win his fifth term in office, having won more than 92 of votes, TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazakhir Panakhov was quoted as saying ballots from more than 93 percent of polling stations had been counted.

The president is followed by Legislator Zakhid Oduj with 2.19 percent of votes. Great Order Party Fazil Mustafa is in third spot with 2 percent of votes.

Voter turnout in Wednesday's election was put at 76.73 percent, up from 74.5 percent in the previous polld in 2018.

Residents of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh took part in the election for the first time after being brought under the Azeri government's control last year.

Following the demise of of his father Heydar Aliyev, a former KGB officer, the incumbent president was first elected in 2003.

