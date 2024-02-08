Fortnite to return to iPhones in EU states

(MENAFN) After a four-year hiatus, the popular video game Fortnite is set to return to iPhones, thanks to a recent development regarding app store regulations. Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite, will be permitted to operate its own app store on Apple devices, following the implementation of a new EU law aimed at fostering competition in the digital marketplace.



Presently, iPhone users are restricted to downloading apps solely from Apple's App Store. However, under the new regulations slated to take effect from March, individuals in the EU will have the option to access alternative app stores on iOS devices.



Apple has long defended its policies, asserting that they are designed to safeguard user security. The forthcoming changes reflect a broader effort to promote fairness and choice within the digital ecosystem, enabling developers and consumers to explore diverse platforms and experiences on Apple devices.



Fortnite wrote in a post on social media platform X: "Remember Fortnite on iOS? How bout we bring that back."



It further mentioned: "Apple, the world is watching."



Epic Games made headlines when it removed the popular game Fortnite from the App Store due to disagreements with Apple's policies. Since 2020, Fortnite has been unavailable on the App Store, although players have been able to access it through web-based platforms.



Apple faced accusations of monopolistic practices, with critics arguing that its policies left customers and developers with no alternative but to use its proprietary channels. Additionally, developers were subject to fees of up to 30 percent commission on transactions made through the App Store.

MENAFN08022024000045015839ID1107826247