Global warming surpasses 1.5°C across entire year for 1st time

(MENAFN) For the first time on record, global warming has surpassed 1.5°C across an entire year, as reported by the EU's climate service. In 2015, world leaders pledged to strive to restrict the long-term temperature increase to 1.5°C, recognizing it as crucial in mitigating the most severe impacts of climate change.



While this year-long breach doesn't violate the landmark Paris agreement, it does signify a significant step toward reaching that threshold in the future.



Despite this concerning development, scientists emphasize that urgent action to reduce carbon emissions can still help mitigate the pace of warming.



The importance of implementing measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions remains paramount in safeguarding the planet and minimizing the potential adverse effects of climate change.



"To go over [1.5C of warming] on an annual average is significant," declared Prof Liz Bentley, the chief executive officer of the Royal Meteorological Society.



"It's another step in the wrong direction. But we know what we've got to do."



The goal of limiting long-term warming to 1.5°C above "pre-industrial" levels, predating the widespread burning of fossil fuels, has emerged as a central symbol of global efforts to combat climate change.



A pivotal UN report released in 2018 underscored that the risks associated with climate change—such as extreme heatwaves, sea-level rise, and biodiversity loss—are substantially greater at 2°C of warming compared to 1.5°C.



However, recent data from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service paints a worrisome picture, indicating that temperatures have continued to rise at an alarming rate.



The period spanning from February 2023 to January 2024 experienced a warming of 1.52°C, as depicted in the accompanying graph. This trend underscores the pressing need for intensified action to mitigate climate change and limit the adverse impacts it poses to communities and ecosystems worldwide.

