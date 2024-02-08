Turkish main share opens Tuesday’s session in green

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index began Thursday's trading session at 8,862.37 points, marking a modest increase of 0.22 percent or 19.36 points compared to its closing value from the previous day. On Wednesday, the BIST 100 index concluded at 8,843.01 points, experiencing a marginal decline of 0.29 percent. The daily transaction volume for the index amounted to 64 billion Turkish liras (USD2.08 billion), reflecting the market activity and investor sentiment.



As of 10:00 a.m. local time (GMT 0700), the exchange rates remained relatively stable. The USD/TRY exchange rate was recorded at 30.6030, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 33.0020, and the GBP/TRY rate was at 38.6620. These figures represent the ongoing dynamics in the currency markets, influenced by various economic factors and global trends.



In the commodities market, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,048.55, indicating fluctuations in the precious metal's value. Meanwhile, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD79.64, reflecting the ongoing volatility and geopolitical factors impacting the energy sector. These market indicators provide insights into the broader economic landscape and investor behavior, shaping trading activities and financial decision-making processes.

