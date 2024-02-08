Snoop Dogg, Master P file lawsuit against Walmart for alleged sabotage of cereal brand

(MENAFN) American rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P have initiated legal action against retail behemoth Walmart and a food manufacturer, alleging sabotage of their cereal brand.



The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, alleges that Walmart and Post Consumer Brands deliberately concealed boxes of Snoop Cereal and falsely claimed it was unavailable.



Attorney Benjamin Crump characterized this behavior as a "clear disregard" for a business owned by Black entrepreneurs.



In responses provided, both companies cited poor sales of the product as the reason for its discontinuation.



Walmart stated that it has a "strong history of supporting entrepreneurs" as well as "many factors affect the sales of any given product".



In contrast, Post stated: "We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations."



Snoop Dogg and Master P established their own food company, Broadus Foods, in 2022. As per its website, Broadus Foods specializes in producing breakfast cereals, pancake mix, maple syrup, and other food items.



According to the complaint reported by US media outlets, Post allegedly attempted to undermine Broadus Foods' presence in the market because the rappers declined to sell their burgeoning company to the manufacturer.



However, Snoop Dogg and Master P did consent to a partnership arrangement in which Post would handle the production and distribution of the products to prominent retailers.



Mr. Crump, one of America's foremost civil rights attorneys, posted a video online, stating: "They wouldn't put the cereal on the aisles, they kept it in the back of the storeroom."

MENAFN08022024000045015839ID1107826243