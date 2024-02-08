Neil Mohan expects to stimulate creativity in content creation

(MENAFN) Neil Mohan, the head of Google's YouTube platform, recently shared his forward-looking perspective for 2024, characterizing content creators as the "new generation studios" and envisioning artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for human creativity. This viewpoint contrasts with concerns raised by many artists regarding generative AI tools, which some fear could lead to the proliferation of low-cost content produced without human labor. These concerns were echoed in Hollywood during a historic strike last year, where actors and screenwriters demanded guarantees to protect against potential exploitation by the entertainment industry.



However, Mohan argues that rather than stifling creativity, AI models will actually stimulate it. YouTube has already taken steps in this direction, launching tools that enable creators to generate backgrounds for "shorts" videos through simple language commands. The popularity of short-form video content, akin to TikTok, has intensified competition among entertainment platforms for the attention of top creators and influencers. This competition translates into increased advertising revenues as platforms vie for user engagement.



YouTube's financial performance reflects this trend, with revenues reaching USD9.2 billion in the last quarter of 2023, marking a 15.5 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, the Google Group's paid subscriptions, encompassing both music and video services, now generate an impressive USD15 billion annually. These figures underscore the growing significance of online platforms in shaping the future of content creation and distribution. As AI continues to evolve, its role in enhancing creativity while navigating concerns about labor rights and artistic integrity will undoubtedly remain a topic of significant debate and exploration.

