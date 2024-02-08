Ecuador legalizes euthanasia, to become 2nd Latin American state following Colombia

(MENAFN) Ecuador has become the second country in Latin America, following Colombia, to legalize euthanasia. In a seven-to-two vote, the constitutional court approved the measure, allowing doctors to assist patients in ending their lives. The court's decision removes the crime of homicide for clinicians who aid patients seeking a dignified end to their lives.



The case was initiated by a woman suffering from ALS, a neurological disease. In November, she petitioned the court, expressing her desire to end her suffering, which included pain, loneliness, and cruelty, and seek peace in death. Despite the majority of Ecuadoreans being Roman Catholic, a religion that opposes euthanasia, the court ruled in favor of the woman's plea.



Colombia had decriminalized euthanasia back in 1997. Paola Roldán, an ALS patient confined to her bed, initiated the lawsuit in August, according to a French news agency. ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive motor neuron disease that causes muscle weakness and wasting, affecting the nervous system.



Ms. Roldán challenged an article of the penal code that classified euthanasia as a form of homicide punishable by a prison sentence ranging from 10 to 13 years, according to the news agency.



"I want to rest in peace," she conveyed her message during a court hearing in November via video link. "What I experience is painful, lonely and cruel."



The court made a ruling that "it would be unreasonable to impose an obligation to stay alive on someone who is going through this situation".



"Every human being can make free and informed decisions when their personal development is affected which... includes the option of ending the intense suffering caused by a serious and irreversible bodily injury or a serious and incurable illness," it stated.

