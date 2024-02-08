250 Entities To Take Part In National Sport Day 2024 Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The committee of the National Sport Day (NSD) announced yesterday that the activities of the 13th National Sport Day, held on February 13, will be under the slogan“The Choice Is Yours”.

Adviser to the Minister of Sports and Youth and head of the committee Abdulrahman bin Musallam Al Dosari said in a press conference that the day raises awareness of the importance of sports in the lives of individuals and society.

Choosing“The Choice Is Yours” as the slogan affirms the Ministry's message of the importance of taking part in sports as a healthy lifestyle, he explained.

Al Dosari said that a number of young highly spirited Qatari athletes in a diverse range of sports were chosen to be ambassadors for the National Sports Day 2024.

He reviewed the events that Qatar is planning during the National Sport Day 2024 that are set to be held all over the country to promote physical activity and sports. Spreading the activities across all areas of the country is done in a way that allows everyone to participate and enjoy the day's activities.

It is estimated that 250 governmental and non-governmental entities will be participating in the Sport Day, according to Al Dosari.

The head of the committee noted that institutions in Qatar are also organising various sporting events in accordance with the Amiri Resolution No. 80 of 2011 on Sport Day to encourage everyone to participate in sporting activities.

Director of Events and Activities at the Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) Abdullah Al Dosari reviewed the calendar of events that the QSFA will organise during 2024.

It will include more than 683 diverse community events, reflecting tangible efforts in promoting sports and encouraging community participation in various sports activities throughout the year.

The importance of organising the National Sport Day in Qatar every year is to elevate the practice of sports in society, the moral values it holds and its many health benefits. It also aims to raise awareness among people in the country of the importance of sports in their daily lives and to encourage them to practice it throughout the year.

Qatar celebrated the National Sport Day for the first time in February 2012 after the issuance of Amiri Resolution No. 80 of 2011, stipulating that the National Sport Day fall on Tuesday of the second week of February of each year and for it to be a paid holiday during which the ministries, other government entities and public institutions organise sporting events that employees and their families can participate in.

Qatar is considered a pioneer in organising a Sport Day regionally and globally, as some countries have begun organising a Sport Day similar to Qatar due to its importance to the individuals and society. The National Sport Day receives great attention and this special event has become well-received by everyone all over Qatar among all age groups who are keen to spend a special sports-focused day.