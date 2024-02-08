CHI Al Shaqab 2024 Set To Bring Weekend Of Equestrian Excellence And Family Fun

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab, Qatar's leading equestrian center, recently announced the eleventh edition of the highly anticipated CHI Al Shaqab Presented by Longines, scheduled to take place from February 22-24, 2024.

The unparalleled event promises to captivate spectators with its supreme equestrian displays, while offering a remarkable experience for families and providing premium VIP facilities.

From exhilarating show jumping competitions to dazzling dressage performances, this three-day event is set to showcase the ultimate display of talent, grace, and precision in the equestrian world.

But also, to look out for this year is Al Shaqab's unwavering focus on family, the community and entertainment. Whether you are a seasoned equestrian enthusiast or a first-time spectator, the arena is set to wow you with its exhilarating atmosphere and unforgettable moments.

Families can look forward to an array of activities and entertainment options, including pony rides, interactive displays,engaging masterclasses, cultural performances,and much more, ensuring a fun-filled experience for all ages.

In addition to providing a complete family-friendly event, CHI Al Shaqab presented by Longines is committed to offering unrivalled VIP facilities to ensure a truly exceptional experience for its distinguished guests.

From a luxurious VIP tent to lavish hospitality lounges, to exclusive access to the finest dining options and premium seating areas in the heart of all the action, our VIP guests will be treated to impeccable service and an unforgettable ambiance.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back CHI Al Shaqab to Qatar,” said the Event Director, Mohammed Al Khayarin,“Our aim is to not only showcase top-notch equestrian skills but also provide a platform for families and the community to come together and enjoy a weekend of sporting excellence. With our carefully curated entertainment programs and VIP facilities, we are confident that CHI Al Shaqab presented by Longines will be an event to remember.”