PM Congratulates New Kazakhstan Prime Minister


2/8/2024 4:03:21 AM

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to H E Olzhas Bektenov on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, wishing him success in his work duties.

