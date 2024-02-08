Minister Of Labour Discusses Bilateral Relations With Somali Counterpart

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met yesterday with H E Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim, the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia. During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of mutual cooperation in matters related to labour between the two countries and the ways to support and enhance them.

