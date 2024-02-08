Qatar Airways Recognised With Two Global HR Accolades In London

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has won two Human Resources (HR) accolades:“Brilliance Award for Employee Engagement” and“Gold Award for Use of Technology in Internal Communications” at the 2024 International Brilliance Awards in London.

The UK-based International Brilliance Awards recognises businesses that provide excellence in Internal Communications and Human Resources from across the globe. Each year, the Brilliance Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of innovatively designed and executed Internal Communications and HR strategies. The results are determined by an esteemed panel of internal communications and HR experts from global businesses including Deloitte, Diageo, and LinkedIn.

The airline's award-winning Employee Experience team was honoured for their outstanding contributions towards employee engagement and communications. Additionally, the team was recognised for their commitment towards fostering an innovation-led working environment.

Qatar Airways Chief People Officer, Antonio Schulthess, said:“Qatar Airways takes pride in providing our passengers with world-class services, which would not be possible without the dedication of the employees. We are proud to be receiving recognition for Qatar Airways' efforts in fostering a culture of innovation and creativity. It is reaffirming to achieve this recognition for the team's diligence in designing, delivering and driving exceptional employee experiences, and we remain committed to providing our employees with the best HR services.” The Brilliance in Employee Engagement Award recognises the Employee Experience team for their key CSR initiative which commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month, where employees united for a series of 'Think Pink' themed events. This initiative focused on highlighting the cause and raising funds to support the efforts of the Qatar Cancer Society, in addition to various other CSR-driven initiatives that are organised throughout the year revolving around raising awareness regarding environmental sustainability, autism awareness, mental health and wellness, and sports and healthy lifestyles. This also included organising relief funds and aid for people in need facing natural disasters.

Brilliance in Use of Technology in Internal Communications recognises innovative strategies to enhance engagement, collaboration, and overall employee satisfaction. The award-winning airline recently launched its mobile application, PeopleX, for its employees. PeopleX is a collaborative effort between the HR Employee Experience and IT teams. The app serves as a gateway to a user-friendly digital environment for convenient access to necessary tools and resources for employees. With awards in both innovation and engagement, Qatar Airways has shown its commitment to providing its employees with the best HR initiatives and services.