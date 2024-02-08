US Supreme Court struggles with Trump's presidential eligibility

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the US Supreme Court faces a unique legal dilemma as it deliberates on whether Donald Trump should be disqualified from running for president. The justices will assess whether Colorado has the authority to remove Mr. Trump from its ballot due to his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot, a form of insurrection. Their ruling will set a precedent for similar efforts aimed at preventing Mr. Trump from appearing on ballots in other states.



As the leading contender for the Republican party's presidential nomination, Mr. Trump's eligibility hinges on the court's decision. Should the justices rule in his favor, he is poised to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election. This case holds significant implications, marking the most significant electoral dispute to be brought before the court since its intervention in the Florida vote recount of 2000, ultimately securing the White House for Republican candidate George W. Bush over Democrat Al Gore.



The US Supreme Court has expedited the challenge, facing pressure to reach a decision before March 5th, when voters in 15 states, including Colorado, participate in Republican primaries. As of now, Mr. Trump's name remains on the Colorado ballot, awaiting the court's ruling. Maine has also omitted Mr. Trump from its ballot, with a decision pending while the justices deliberate on the issue.



At the heart of the legal challenge lies a Civil War-era constitutional amendment that prohibits individuals who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding federal office. This amendment serves as the crux of the debate surrounding Mr. Trump's eligibility for the presidency.

