AAP Plans Legal Action Against ED, Accuses Agency Of Being A Mouthpiece Of BJP

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rejected allegations of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged 'Delhi Jal Board' scam case. The party called the allegations \"blatantly false\" and has decided to legal action for defaming the party Wednesday, ED officials conducted searches on the premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant and others in connection with the Delhi Jal Board corruption case liquor scam case: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal to appear on February 17The ED stated that its probe revealed that a former chief engineer of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) passed on the bribe money to persons connected with AAP, among others, and that the money was also passed on to AAP as \"election funds.\"PM Modi knows it is only Arvind Kejriwal who can challenge him so...: AtishiResponding to ED's accusations, the AAP party said, \"We condemn any kind of wrongdoing done by DJB officials or its contractors, if proven true. We also condemn the ED's blatantly false allegation that AAP or its leaders have anything to do with this case. Not a single penny or piece of evidence has been recovered from the AAP leaders who were raided yesterday by ED\".\"It's clear that the Modi government is a big believer in Hitler's ideology...If you repeat a lie a thousand times, people will start believing in it\", the AAP party added.'ED threatened witnesses to ...,' Atishi's 'big expose' amid raidsArvind Kejriwal-led AAP said that over the last 10 years, Modi government and their 'mayajaal' of agencies like ED and CBI have filed over 230 cases against AAP leaders. Yet not a single one has been proven in courts said ED has proven it is nothing but a mouthpiece of the BJP also questioned why the Enforcement Directorate or other central agencies never investigate scams such as the Ayushman Bharat scam or the Bharatmala project scam searches 10 locations including Kejriwal's personal secretary's residence\"If the ED was really keen on tackling corruption and money laundering, why is it that there is no investigation into scams of the Modi government revealed by the CAG like the Ayushman Bharat scam or Bharatmala project scam where a km of road was built for 250 Cr instead of 18 cr,\" it said hit out the BJP-led Centre at Jantar Mantar on Thursday where leaders and lawmakers from the Left Democratic Front of Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, staged a protest against the Union government.\"The BJP has waged a war against the opposition-ruled states. The Centre is using all the tactics to harass the opposition governments,\" Kejriwal said repeated that anti-money laundering agencies like ED are being used to frame opposition leaders.\"They have arrested Hemant Soren, now they can arrest even me. They can arrest anyone and send him to jail to topple the government.\"I want to ask the BJP not to be arrogant. A time can come when we will be there (in power) and you will be here (in opposition) and the same laws can come to haunt you,\" Kejriwal said.
MENAFN08022024007365015876ID1107826220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.