Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Advance Booking: Check How Much Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Movie Has Minted So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, will be released in theatres on February 9. The movie is about a young man falling for a witty woman, only to discover that she's a robot. Meanwhile, the advance booking numbers of the first major release in the month of February have come up Read: Fighter Box Office: Hrithik's movie records lowest numbers since releaseTeri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has collected ₹95.31 lakh so far in advance booking. The movie will be released with 7,372 shows across the country.

The entire collection is for its Hindi 2D version. The movie will also be released in the immersive cinema experience (ICE) format. In this format, the movie is shown on the main screen, as well as on 12 other LED panels placed on theatre walls. No advance booking has been made for this format yet Read: How Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to Javed Akhtar's criticism of Animal...The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra and Rakesh Bedi. It is produced by Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya censoredThe Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers of the movie to shorten a 36-second intimate scene between the lead pair. The lovemaking scene is now 25% shorter and is 27-second long now, reported Bollywood Hungama Read: Watch out hilarious reactions to Siddharth Anand's remark, 'Fighter failed as..'The CBFC also asked to make a change in its audio track. The word 'Daru' has been replaced with 'Drink' later in the film, the publication added. The makers have also been instructed to display the anti-smoking message in larger, clearer Hindi fonts these edits, the CBFC granted a U/A certificate to the film, allowing its release during Valentine's Week. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has a total duration of 2 hours 23 minutes and 15 seconds, as stated in its censor certificate.

