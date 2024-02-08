Cong Will Take Nation Out Of BJP's 'Darkness Of Injustice': Kharge Releases 'Black Paper' On 'Failures' Of Modi Govt

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday released 'black paper' on the 'failures' of Prime Minister Narender Modi-led Central government in the last 10 years.\"Congress ensured country's independence and in 2024, it will take country out of BJP's 'darkness of injustice',\" Kharge said.“There is a danger to democracy in the country...In last 10 years, 411 MLAs were taken on their by the BJP. They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy.”“Whenever they put their point in the Parliament, they (BJP) tell others about their success and hide their failures. And when we point out their failures then it does not receive that much importance. So, we thought of releasing a black paper against the (Modi) government.”\"It was Modi's guarantee to provide 2 crore jobs, ensure MSP to farmers; he could not do it and now has come up with new guarantees.\"The Congress president said that the party is raising the issues of unemployment and discrimination with opposition-ruled Southern states.\"We are raising the main issue of unemployment, which the BJP never talks about...There is discrimination being done with non-BJP states like Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana...\"The central government had earlier announced in the union budget presented on February 1 that it will come out with a 'White Paper' to compare the economic performance of 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the BJP-led NDA government the interim budget 2024-25 in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Modi government, which assumed office in 2014, overcame the crisis of those years and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path announced that the Government will lay a White Paper on the table of the House \"to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, the only purpose was to draw lessons from the mismanagement of those years\".
