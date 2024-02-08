PM Modi Lauds Manmohan Singh In Rajya Sabha During Farewell Of Retiring Members: 'Will Always Be Remembered For...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh, who governed India between 2004 to 2014. \"Manmohan Singh came to vote in Rajya Sabha on wheelchair to help strengthen democracy,\" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the Rajya Sabha on the farewell of retiring members.

“I wish to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today, his contribution in the House, with his invaluable thoughts, both as a leader and in the opposition has been immense. For such a long time, the way he has guided this House and country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for it,\" PM Modi said during his speech in Rajya Sabha.“Hope experience of retiring MPs will benefit country, inspire new generations.” PM Modi added Narendra Modi said he remembers in the old Parliament building, during the trust vote against the government, \"it was known that the treasury bench would win but Dr Manmohan Singh came on his wheelchair and cast his vote. This an example of a member being alert of his duties\".Retiring Rajya Sabha members will be given a farewell on Thursday at Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's residence. Members of the Rajya Sabha took part in a group photo at 10am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later at 6.30 pm, they will attend the farewell function for retiring members at the chairman's residence at 6, Maulana Azad Road a sarcastic jibe at the Congress, he thanked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for coming out with a \"black paper\" against his government and referred to it as \"kaala teeka\" (to ward off the evil eye) in the midst of good work being done by his government prime minister also referred to black robes worn by opposition MPs in the House as a mark of protest and said, \"We also saw a fashion parade in the Rajya Sabha when some members came in black clothes.\"He gave his best wishes to all retiring members expressed the hope that that new generations will benefit from their experience members of Rajya Sabha are retiring between February and May after completing their term.

