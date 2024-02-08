ED Issues Summons To Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu In Money Laundering Probe Against Hemant Soren

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu on February 10, in former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren case.

The ED wants to question and record Sahu's statement in connection with his purported links with Soren and a BMW SUV that was seized by the agency from the JMM leader's house in Delhi sometime back, PTI has reported citing sources Read: 'Nothing to do with Congress': MP Dhiraj Sahu's first reaction after record-setting Odisha IT raids unearth ₹351 croreEarlier in December, Sahu, 64, was in the news after the Income-tax department recovered ₹351.8 crore cash, an all-time high seizure, during raids against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt. Ltd. (BDPL), promoted by the family of the Congress legislator Read: Jharkhand Assembly: Ex-CM Hemant Soren alleges Governor's role in his arrest, says 'Raj Bhavan instrumental in...'On Wednesday, the agency raided a premise in Kardarpur village in Gurugram on whose address the Haryana number plate bearing SUV was registered, the sources said. Two locations in Kolkata were also searched in the same case on Wednesday Read: 'I am Hemant Soren part 2': New Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hails predecessor as JMM-led govt wins floor testThe ED is suspecting the vehicle to be allegedly linked to Sahu through some \"benami\" way, the 48-year-old Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 on money laundering charges linked to an alleged illegal land acquisition and possession case. After his arrest, Champai Soren took oath as the new Jharkhand CM. He recently faced floor test which CM won with full majority as he received the support of 47 MLAs, while 29 were in the Opposition the Jharkhand Assembly, Hemant Soren alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a \"conspiracy\" was hatched by the Centre. The arrested CM also challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proved, he will quit politics.(With PTI inputs)

