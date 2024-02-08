'Lal Salaam': Here's How Rajinikanth REACTED After Watching His Film's Trailer-Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajinikanth, who makes a long cameo appearance in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam', is a pleased father. A reaction video of Thalaivar seeing the teaser for 'Lal Salaam' is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Thalaivar watches the film's trailer with a few visitors and smiles.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's comeback film, 'Lal Salaam,' will be released in cinemas on February 9. The film is expected to be a sports drama that encourages religious cooperation. Rajinikanth plays Moideen Bhai in 'Lal Salaam'. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the major roles in the film.

Ahead of the release of 'Lal Salaam', a priceless video of Rajinikanth appearing proud after screening the trailer to a select guests has gone viral.

The video provides a look of Rajinikanth's Poes Garden residence. He is shown smiling as he watches a preview of 'Lal Salaam' at his residence. According to reports, the attendees in the film included Letsfame app creator Ajmal, Haj organisation Aboobucker, and their families.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed 'Lal Salaam', which features a narrative by Vishnu Rangasamy. Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions produced the film, which will be released in cinemas on February 9. The film's screenplay was written by Aishwarya and Vishnu. AR Rahman created the soundtrack for the film.

Cricket icon Kapil Dev will make a cameo appearance in 'Lal Salaam'. Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah, Nirosha, Vivek Prasanna, and Dhanya Balakrishna make up the supporting cast.

