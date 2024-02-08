'Fighter' Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Sees Dip

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On February 7, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' box office collection dropped slightly. Siddharth Anand directs the film.

On its 14th day in cinemas, the airborne actioner suffered a modest drop in revenue in India. Now all eyes are on the weekend to see if there will be an increase in numbers.

'Fighter' has made more than Rs 300 crore at the box office globally and is still going strong.

'Fighter' began its theatrical run positively over the Republic Day weekend. Despite declining weekday collections, 'Fighter' has fared better on weekends.

'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released in theatres on January 25. The film garnered favourable feedback from all sources.

The film is approaching the Rs 200 crore (net) mark in India and is anticipated to reach it in less than a week.

On Day 14, February 7, the film is expected to gross Rs 2.75 crore (net) at the domestic box office.

The entire 14-day collection for 'Fighter' in the country is currently Rs 184.50 crore net. On February 7, the film achieved a total occupancy of 10.17% in India.

The movie is based on a tale he co-wrote with Ramon Chibb. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor play the main characters in the first episode of the aerial actioner.