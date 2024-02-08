Greenland To Honsu: 7 Largest Islands In The World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the world's largest islands: from Greenland's icy expanse to Madagascar's biodiversity hotspot. Explore diverse cultures, wildlife, and stunning landscapes on these seven remarkable landmasses

The world's largest island, located in the North Atlantic Ocean, is known for its vast ice sheet and stunning natural beauty, attracting adventurers and scientists alike

Shared by Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, this island boasts incredible biodiversity, with dense rainforests, diverse cultures, and unique wildlife

Home to lush rainforests, endangered orangutans, and diverse ecosystems, Borneo is shared by Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia, offering unparalleled opportunities

Situated off Africa's southeastern coast, Madagascar is a biodiversity hotspot, renowned for its lemurs, baobab trees, and other endemic species, making it a paradise

Canada's largest island, located in Arctic, is characterized by rugged landscapes, towering mountains, and icy fjords, providing a habitat for polar bears, seals, artic wildlifes

Indonesia's sixth-largest island is renowned for its lush rainforests, diverse wildlife, and unique cultures. From the iconic Sumatran tiger to the ancient temples of Borobudur

Japan's main island, Honshu, is a blend of modernity and tradition, with vibrant cities like Tokyo and Kyoto coexisting alongside serene countryside, majestic mountains