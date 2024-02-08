Propose Day 2024: 7 Bollywood proposals that make us believe in Love

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover six unforgettable Bollywood proposals that reignite our belief in love. From heartfelt confessions at airports to poignant declarations of love, each moment captures the essence of romance in its own unique way

Bollywood is known for its iconic romance, and nothing exemplifies this more than unforgettable proposal scenes. Let's delve into six moments that make us believe in love

Jay's airport confession to Aditi epitomizes the race against time for love, breaking through security to sing his heart out at the gate

Bunny's poignant choice between dreams and love culminates in a heartfelt proposal to Naina, symbolized by a balloon and sincere words

Akash's classy proposal to Shalini at a wedding venue, where he had previously faced rejection, showcases his heartfelt declaration of love

Rahul's heartfelt proposal to Anjali breaks away from typical Bollywood endings, adding depth and sincerity to the romantic conclusion

Arjun's spontaneous proposal to Zoya in the middle of the road, presenting a precious ring, creates a soul-stirring moment that resonates deeply

Salman Khan's charming airport proposal to Naina leaves us swooning, as Samir's romantic gesture melts hearts with its sincerity and sweetness