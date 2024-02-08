Bengaluru: Why Are Heavy Goods Vehicles, Buses Banned On Marathahalli Outer Ring Service Road?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To address the hefty gridlock situation and alleviate traffic congestion along the Marathahalli Outer Ring Road (ORR), the HAL Traffic Police has implemented a ban on heavy goods vehicles, BMTC and private buses from accessing the service road. This move comes as a response to the persistent issue of gridlock that has plagued commuters navigating this crucial stretch of road.

According to the official announcement made by the authorities, heavy vehicles have been directed to make a U-turn at the ISRO junction located in Karthikanagar. From there, they can proceed towards key destinations such as ITPL, Kadugodi, and Varthur Kodi. This redirection aims to streamline traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks along Marathahalli ORR.

Bengaluru Metro Update: City's largest metro station, Jayadeva junction to be launched by year-end

For vehicles heading towards the city centre, a left turn at the ISRO junction is now the recommended route. From there, drivers can continue their journey towards HAL Airport Road via Doddanekkundi village. However, it's worth noting that only school vehicles are permitted to utilize the service road during this time.