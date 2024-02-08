'He Came In A Wheelchair': PM Modi Praises Dr Manmohan Singh As He Bids Farewell To Retiring Mps (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) PM Modi in Rajya Sabha praised on Thursday former PM Dr Manmohan Singh for his dedication to democratic values and parliamentary ethics. Dr Singh is among others including BJP national president JP Nadda whose term in Rajya Sabha is ending this month .

The Prime Minister's remarks came while he addressed the House during the farewell of retiring members of the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I remember in the other House, during the voting, it was known that the treasury bench would win but Dr Manmohan Singh came on his wheelchair and cast his vote. This an example of a member being alert of his duties"



Earlier today, members of the Rajya Sabha participated in a group photo at 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later at 6.30 pm, they will attend the farewell function for retiring members at the chairman's residence.