US Elections 2024: Republican Candidate Spark Outcry By Burning LGBTQ Books In Campaign Video (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Republican leader, Valentina Gomez, vying for the position of Missouri secretary of state, has ignited controversy by posting a video of herself using a flamethrower to set LGBTQ-inclusive books ablaze. In the video, shared across her official social media accounts, Gomez declares her intention to incinerate books that "groom, indoctrinate and sexualize children."

The 24-year-old's campaign video depicts her setting fire to 'Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens' and 'Naked: Not Your Average Sex Encyclopedia', obtained from a Missouri public library. Gomez boldly declares her plans to eradicate such literature if elected to office.

Also read:

Australia to grant employees 'Right to Disconnect' after office hours, following European models

The video's shocking imagery, including Gomez brandishing a gun, has garnered over 1.2 million views on X (formerly Twitter) and sparked widespread condemnation. In a subsequent X post, Gomez reinforces her stance by posing with a rifle, asserting her commitment to "protect all children" with the support of her faith in Jesus.

On her campaign website, Gomez is portrayed as a real estate investor, financier, and strategist, advocating fiercely for American principles and values. However, her provocative actions have drawn sharp criticism for their perceived disregard for intellectual freedom and LGBTQ rights.

Gomez's incendiary campaign tactics have reignited debates surrounding censorship, book burning, and the boundaries of political discourse. As public outcry mounts, her candidacy underscores the polarizing dynamics shaping contemporary American politics and the challenges faced in reconciling divergent viewpoints in pursuit of a more inclusive society.

Also read:

India sees US as weak, played smart by staying close to Russia: Nikki Haley