Rahul Gandhi's Latest Shocker: PM Modi Not Born As OBC, Belongs To General Caste

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while speaking during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on Thursday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about his caste. He claimed, "PM Modi was not born in the OBC category. He was born Teli caste in Gujarat."

"The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP. He was born in the general caste," he alleged. "He will not allow caste census to be conducted in his entire life because he was not born in OBC, he was born in general caste..." stated Rahul Gandhi at the yatra.

On Thursday, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is expected to arrive in Chhattisgarh from nearby Odisha. This is Gandhi's first trip to Chhattisgarh following his party's defeat in the state's Assembly elections in November 2023.

The yatra began in Manipur on January 14 and will cross the districts of Raigarh, Sakti, and Korba on February 11 after a two-day rest. The yatra is scheduled to shift from Balrampur to Jharkhand on February 14.