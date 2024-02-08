Elections 2024: BJP-JDS Eyes Dr CN Manjunath As Joint Candidate Against Congress' DK Suresh In Karnataka

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 approach, political manoeuvring in Old Mysore sees a significant development with the potential candidacy of Dr CN Manjunath, a renowned cardiologist hailing from Bengaluru countryside. Dr Manjunath, former head of Jayadeva Heart Institute and son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is emerging as a frontrunner to represent the Bangalore Rural constituency, backed by the BJP-JDS alliance.

The BJP-JDS coalition, aiming to consolidate votes in Old Mysore, views Dr Manjunath as a formidable contender given his stature and connections. With only MP DK Suresh representing the Congress in this constituency currently, the alliance sees an opportunity to secure a stronghold with the right candidate.

Dr. Manjunath's retirement from the directorship of Jayadeva Hospital has paved the way for his potential foray into politics. The alliance leaders, faced with the reluctance of other prominent figures like HD Kumaraswamy and CP Yogeshwar to contest, have initiated discussions with Dr Manjunath, considering him a suitable choice for the upcoming elections.

There is speculation within the alliance circles that Dr Manjunath may choose to contest under the BJP symbol, anticipating a greater electoral advantage. If he decides to enter the race, MP DK Suresh is expected to face a tough challenge, given Dr Manjunath's strong rapport with leaders from both BJP and JDS. The possible candidacy of Dr Manjunath injects fresh dynamics into the electoral landscape of the Bengaluru Rural constituency.