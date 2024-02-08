7 signs that suggest you may be pregnant

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven common signs that someone may be pregnant.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can affect mood, leading to feelings of irritability, mood swings, or heightened emotions.

Pregnancy can cause changes in taste and smell, leading to cravings for certain foods or aversions of others. These cravings and aversions may vary from person to person.

Feelings of tiredness and fatigue are common during early pregnancy, often due to hormonal changes and the body's increased energy demands.

The first trimester may need increased urination for pregnant women. Hormonal changes and a developing uterus push on the bladder.

Pregnancy can cause changes in the breasts, including tenderness, swelling, and darkening of the nipples. The breasts may also feel heavier or fuller than usual.

A frequent early indicator of pregnancy is morning sickness, which can occur at any moment. Mild nausea or severe vomiting might affect women.

One of the most evident indications of pregnancy is missed menstruation. However, some women may suffer spotting or mild bleeding that mimics a period.