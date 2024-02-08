               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

7 Signs That Suggest You May Be Pregnant


2/8/2024 4:00:56 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven common signs that someone may be pregnant.

7 signs that suggest you may be pregnant

Here are seven common signs that someone may be pregnant.

Mood Swings

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can affect mood, leading to feelings of irritability, mood swings, or heightened emotions.

Food Cravings or Aversions

Pregnancy can cause changes in taste and smell, leading to cravings for certain foods or aversions of others. These cravings and aversions may vary from person to person.

Fatigue

Feelings of tiredness and fatigue are common during early pregnancy, often due to hormonal changes and the body's increased energy demands.

Frequent Urination

The first trimester may need increased urination for pregnant women. Hormonal changes and a developing uterus push on the bladder.

Breast Changes

Pregnancy can cause changes in the breasts, including tenderness, swelling, and darkening of the nipples. The breasts may also feel heavier or fuller than usual.

Nausea and Vomiting

A frequent early indicator of pregnancy is morning sickness, which can occur at any moment. Mild nausea or severe vomiting might affect women.

Missed Period

One of the most evident indications of pregnancy is missed menstruation. However, some women may suffer spotting or mild bleeding that mimics a period.

MENAFN08022024007385015968ID1107826146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search