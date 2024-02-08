Karnataka: Experts Begin Survey To Assess Feasibility Of Ropeway On Ekashila Hills In Bellary

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Responding to longstanding demands and a recent proposal by MLA Bharat Reddy during the Belagavi winter session, a team of state experts has arrived in Bellary to assess the feasibility of installing a ropeway at Ekashila Hill. This development marks a significant step towards enhancing tourism infrastructure and accessibility to the historic site.

For decades, locals and visitors alike have advocated for the establishment of a ropeway to Ekashila Hill in Bellary, recognizing its potential to boost tourism and facilitate easier access to the scenic location. MLA Bharat Reddy's proposal during the recent legislative session further catalyzed efforts to address this demand.

In response to Reddy's proposal, Tourism Minister HK Patil committed to sending a team of experts from his department to conduct a comprehensive study of the site. True to his word, the team arrived in Bellary and embarked on a two-day study, meticulously examining the terrain and gathering crucial data, including drone footage and still images of the historic fort situated atop Ekashila Hill.

The intensive study conducted by the expert team serves as a crucial step towards realizing the vision of installing a rope-way at Ekashila Hill. Armed with the insights gleaned from their assessment, the team will now proceed to draft an outline for the construction of the ropeway, laying the groundwork for future implementation.

The proposed rope-way holds immense promise not only in terms of enhancing tourist experiences but also in promoting economic development in the region. By providing a convenient and scenic mode of transportation to Ekashila Hill, the ropeway is poised to attract a greater influx of visitors, thereby stimulating local businesses and generating employment opportunities.

Furthermore, the installation of the rope-way aligns with broader efforts to showcase Bellary's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty on a wider stage.

