'Thank Kharge Ji For Applying Kala Tika': PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Congress Over 'Black Paper' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi poked fun at the Congress on Thursday, February 8, following the release of the 'Black Paper' by the party's leader, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Calling the document a "kala tikka" (black mark), the Prime Minister said that such a move by the Opposition was also welcomed by the central government.

Earlier in the day, Kharge unveiled the "Black Paper" in opposition to the projected "White Paper" by the BJP-led Centre, claiming the latter had "failed on the economy."

The grand old party said the 'Black Paper' highlights the failures of the BJP-led Centre such as unemployment, inflation, and farmers' distress, among others.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said," There is a danger to democracy in the country...In the last 10 years, 411 MLAs were taken on their by the BJP. They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "Let us bring out authentic, verifiable data and then we'll have an informed debate. I welcome the 'white paper' hoping that the data is authentic, because this government is notorious for bringing in dubious data... The reality of what is happening in India would be the black paper."

Meanwhile,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised Congress MP and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and recalled his contribution to the country's democracy.

"I remember in the other House, during the voting, it was known that the treasury bench would win but Dr Manmohan Singh came on his wheelchair and cast his vote. This is an example of a member being alert of his duties," PM Modi said.