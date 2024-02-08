Valentine's Day 2024: 7 romantic hill stations in Europe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Escape to romantic European hill stations: Santorini's sunsets, Interlaken's Swiss Alps, Hallstatt's lakeside charm, Sintra's fairytale, Cinque Terre's coastal villages, Mürren's Alpine tranquility, and Positano's cliffside beauty await couples seeking enchanting getaways
Known for its stunning sunsets, whitewashed buildings, and crystal-clear waters, Santorini offers a romantic atmosphere like no other
Nestled between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, Interlaken is surrounded by the majestic Swiss Alps. Couples can enjoy activities like hiking, paragliding, or taking a scenic train ride
Hallstatt is a picturesque village situated on shores of Lake Hallstatt, surrounded by mountains. With its charming streets, historic architecture it's a perfect destination
Just a short drive from Lisbon, Sintra is a fairytale-like town nestled amidst lush green hills. It's known for its colorful palaces, romantic gardens, and stunning vistas
Cinque Terre is a collection of five charming coastal villages perched on rugged cliffs along the Italian Riviera. Couples can stroll through narrow cobblestone streets
Tucked away in the Swiss Alps, Mürren is a car-free village accessible only by cable car. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, it offers a tranquil setting for couples
Positano is a picturesque cliffside village on Amalfi Coast, known for its colorful buildings cascading down to sea. Couples can wander through narrow streets lined with cafes
