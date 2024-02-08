MHA Scraps Free Movement Regime (FMR) Between India And Myanmar To Secure Borders

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (February 8) declared that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has resolved to terminate the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to safeguard the nation's internal security. In a statement made through X, Shah emphasized that the decision aims to uphold the demographic structure of India's North Eastern States bordering Myanmar.

As the Ministry of External Affairs progresses with the process of scrapping the FMR, the MHA has called the immediate suspension of this regime.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India's North Eastern States bordering Myanmar. Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR," Shah said.

Myanmar has been grappling with extensive violent protests, with demonstrators demanding the reinstatement of democracy ever since the military coup on February 1, 2021.

In Rakhine state and various other regions, intense clashes have erupted between armed ethnic groups and the Myanmar military since October of the previous year.

These hostilities have witnessed a significant escalation since November, affecting numerous crucial towns and regions in Myanmar, including those near the Indian border. This has raised concerns in New Delhi regarding the potential impact on the security of Manipur and Mizoram.