Pakistan Elections 2024: 5 Policemen Killed In Terror Attack In Dera Ismail Khan As Polling Continues

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst Pakistan's pivotal 2024 Elections, at least five Pakistani police personnel lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries in a terrorist attack in the Dera Ismail Khan district.

"5 policemen have been killed and 2 injured when militants attacked a police mobile van first with an improvised explosive device and then fired at the policemen for over 30 minutes in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," a senior police official said.

The incident took place as people of Pakistan

cast their votes in the general elections, with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif aiming for an unprecedented fourth term, supported by the influential military. The electoral landscape is marked by a crackdown on his rival Imran Khan's party and an escalation in violence across the nation.

Under stringent security measures, polling commenced at 8:00 AM and is set to continue uninterrupted until 5:00 PM.

Shortly after the voting began, mobile services throughout Pakistan were suspended due to the "deteriorating security situation," following twin terror attacks that claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals.

Additionally, the border crossing with Afghanistan and Iran will remain closed for both cargo and pedestrians on Thursday due to security concerns.

A nationwide public holiday has been announced to facilitate the 128 million registered voters in casting their ballots and selecting a new government aimed at stabilizing the country's economy.

Counting will promptly commence following the conclusion of the voting process.

In response to the twin blasts in the troubled Balochistan province that resulted in the loss of at least 30 lives on Wednesday, nearly 650,000 security personnel have been deployed nationwide.