ECP Asks Media Regulator To Warn News Channels Violating Code Of Conduct

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Feb 8 (IANS) The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed the electronic media authority to issue a warning to two news channels for violation of code of conduct, local media reported.
The poll watchdog has directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to issue a warning to Geo News and ARY News for violating the code of conduct, Dawn reported.
Political campaigning for the 12th general elections concluded in midnight on February 6-7.
As per the code of conduct, media outlets should have stopped airing political campaigns, promotional advertisements, and written materials from any political parties after midnight of February 6-7.
Despite clear instructions from the ECP, the said news channels aired statements and interviews of political leaders live, according to a spokesperson of the commission.
