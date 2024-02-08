Pakistan shuts down mobile internet services amid election day

(MENAFN) Pakistani authorities took the significant step of shutting down mobile internet services across the country as millions of citizens headed to the polls on Thursday for a crucial election. The election features old dynasties competing for power, while the country's once widely popular former leader remains incarcerated and militant groups escalate deadly attacks.



The highly anticipated vote, which has already been postponed for several months, occurs against the backdrop of mounting challenges in the nation of 220 million people. These challenges range from economic instability and frequent militant assaults to climate-related disasters that pose significant risks to the country's most vulnerable populations.



The surge in political violence leading up to the election was starkly demonstrated by twin blasts targeting campaign offices in Balochistan province on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of 30 people. The Islamic State Pakistan Province militant group claimed responsibility for the attacks.



In response to the escalating security concerns, Pakistan's Interior Ministry announced on Thursday the temporary suspension of mobile internet services nationwide.



“As a result of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country, precious lives have been lost, security measures are essential to maintain the law and order situation and deal with possible threats,” a release issued by the ministry mentioned.



Certain activists have leveled accusations against the authorities, asserting that the suspension of internet services was a form of censorship. They contend that the move was "political in nature" and not explicitly "mandated by the court."



“Access to the internet during elections is critical as evidence of instances of rigging can be reported live by citizens on social media, and journalists can report live,” stated Usama Khilji, who serves as an advocate for digital rights based in Islamabad.

